Four Points By Sheraton Bur Dubai And Four Points By Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road Dubai Achieve Green Globe GOLD

- Multi Property General Manager Karolina PaliszewskaSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe announces that Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai and Four Points by Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road Dubai have achieved the prestigious GOLD Certification, marking a significant milestone for their ongoing commitment to sustainability and independent verifications. This recognition is an important milestone, as it reflects both hotel's consistent dedication to upholding the highest standards in eco-friendly practices and responsible operations.The Green Globe GOLD Certification is awarded to properties that have demonstrated excellence in sustainable operations, maintaining certification for five consecutive years. This recognition highlights both hotels' efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of their operations, from resource management to community engagement.Multi Property General Manager Karolina Paliszewska said,“We are proud to lead in sustainability across our three hotels, including Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road Dubai and sister property Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, who has also achieved Green Globe GOLD certification status.”“We have implemented energy-efficient systems, reduced single-use plastics, and increased our use of renewable energy. Our commitment includes water conservation programs and sustainable dining options. By integrating these practices, we aim to contribute to a greener future while providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” added GM Paliszewska.Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai fosters a green and sustainable future by minimizing waste and energy consumption and is an active participant in the yearly Earth Hour events, further emphasizing their dedication to creating a sustainable environment and culture.Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai has implemented various initiatives to support energy and water saving. The primary chiller in its building has been replaced with an energy-efficient model, significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon impact. This innovative upgrade supports their dedication to sustainability and enhances operational efficiency. In the first quarter 2024, this high-performance chiller has saved the property 67,431 kWh. Additionally, the previous dishwasher has been swapped for a new high-efficiency model that offers substantial environmental benefits. This new dishwasher uses less water per cycle, is extremely energy-efficient, and minimizes detergent usage, thereby reducing chemical waste.Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai has eliminated PET water bottles from restaurants, meeting rooms, the gym, and the spa, replacing them with glass bottles that are recycled by a local glass recycling and manufacturing company. Water dispensers have been placed in the spa, eliminating single-use disposable cups and encouraging guests to use refillable bottles.Four Points by Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road Dubai is equally dedicated to energy and water savings. To provide guests with the comfort and amenity they expect, while being environmentally responsible, the hotel has retrofitted the traditional electric hot water system with a new solar thermodynamic hot water system taking advantage of Dubai abundance of sunshine.Water dispensers have been placed in the hotel spa and disposable cups have been completely removed with guests encouraged to bring their own refillable bottles. Four Points by Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road Dubai has also maintained a Water Filter Station in front of the hotel as part of Dubai Tourism Council's Refill Program“Dubai Can”. The water filter provides guests an opportunity to refill their bottles and avoid purchasing PET bottles thus saving thousands of plastic bottles reaching the environment.Focusing on food waste, the hotel has installed a wet garbage digester and has reduced food waste disposed in landfill to zero. This initiative has cut CO2 emissions by 60 tons. The eco-friendly compost created by the wet garbage digester is used in the hotel's 300 m2 rooftop garden. In one season 1,950kg of vegetables have been grown in the garden, all of which were used by the hotel kitchen.Green Globe GOLD certification aligns with Sheraton's focus on creating a positive footprint by engaging in community initiatives, supporting local economies, and continuously innovating to adopt greener technologies and practices. Sheraton's dedication to sustainability reflects its broader mission to preserve and protect the planet for future generations while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality.About Four Points by Sheraton Bur DubaiSituated in the historic heart of Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai offers a blend of modern comfort and traditional charm. Conveniently located close to the city's key cultural and business attractions, including the Dubai Museum and the Dubai Creek, the hotel provides an ideal base for both business and leisure travellers. Guests can enjoy well-appointed rooms, a variety of dining options, and facilities such as a fitness centre and outdoor pool. Committed to delivering a warm and welcoming experience, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai ensures a stay that is both memorable and convenient, with personalized service at the forefront.About Four Points by Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road DubaiLocated in the heart of Dubai's bustling business district, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road offers an unparalleled blend of comfort and convenience. With its prime location on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel provides easy access to the city's major attractions, shopping destinations, and corporate hubs. Guests can enjoy spacious rooms and suites with stunning views of the Dubai skyline, a variety of dining options, and top-notch amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness centre, and meeting facilities. Whether traveling for business or leisure, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road is committed to delivering a seamless and enjoyable stay experience with a focus on personalized service and sustainability.For more information:Ella ChahwanCluster Director of Marketing & Public RelationsDelta Hotels By Marriott Jumeirah Beach, DubaiFour Points By Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, DubaiFour Points By Sheraton Bur DubaiJumeirah Beach ResidencePO Box 118555,DubaiUnited Arab EmiratesTel +971 4 439 8803...deltahotelsjumeirahbeachfourpointssheikhzayedroadfourpointsburdubai

