WAC Condemns Swiss Federal Assembly's Biased Request Against Azerbaijan
Date
9/20/2024 9:15:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
As the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC), we condemn the
request sent by a group of deputies from the Swiss Federal
Assembly, headed by Erich Fontobel, to the government of
Switzerland on September 19, 2024, which contains biased and
provocative claims against Azerbaijan.
This was stated in a statement issued by the Community,
Azernews reports.
It was noted that groundless accusations against Azerbaijan were
made in that initiative, demonstrating an unbiased position against
our country:
"Referring especially to the biased reports of Luis Moreno
Ocampo, who has a pro-Armenian stance and is immersed in
corruption, reveals the true nature of the inquiry.
Swiss MPs have never expressed concerns about the crimes
committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, including the expulsion
of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their territory and
the displacement of about 800,000 Azerbaijanis from their native
lands due to 30 years of occupation. Their silence regarding the
gross violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis and the deliberate
destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia and the
occupied territories clearly indicates the biased position of the
Swiss parliamentarians.
This initiative by the Swiss deputies, based on distorted
information, undermines peace and stability in the region and
serves to inflame ethnic conflicts. We strongly condemn such
racially discriminatory initiatives aimed at the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as
at peace.
As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we call on the members of
the Swiss Federal Assembly to abandon biased and unfair
initiatives, recognize the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia to return to their native land, and act in accordance with
international law on this matter."
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108696639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.