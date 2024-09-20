WAC Condemns Swiss Federal Assembly's Biased Request Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

As the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC), we condemn the request sent by a group of deputies from the Swiss Federal Assembly, headed by Erich Fontobel, to the of Switzerland on September 19, 2024, which contains biased and provocative claims against Azerbaijan.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Community, Azernews reports.

It was noted that groundless accusations against Azerbaijan were made in that initiative, demonstrating an unbiased position against our country:

"Referring especially to the biased reports of Luis Moreno Ocampo, who has a pro-Armenian stance and is immersed in corruption, reveals the true nature of the inquiry.

Swiss MPs have never expressed concerns about the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, including the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their territory and the displacement of about 800,000 Azerbaijanis from their native lands due to 30 years of occupation. Their silence regarding the gross violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis and the deliberate destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia and the occupied territories clearly indicates the biased position of the Swiss parliamentarians.

This initiative by the Swiss deputies, based on distorted information, undermines peace and stability in the region and serves to inflame ethnic conflicts. We strongly condemn such racially discriminatory initiatives aimed at the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as at peace.

As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we call on the members of the Swiss Federal Assembly to abandon biased and unfair initiatives, recognize the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their native land, and act in accordance with international law on this matter."