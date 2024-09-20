September 19: Fiasco Of Pro-Armenian Drama In European Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
The date of September 19 is celebrated not only as Azerbaijan's
victory over Armenian separatism, but also as a victory against
political groups in the US congress and the European Parliament,
which are distinguished by their biassed positions and harm the
principles of democracy, as well as relations between states.
Exactly one year ago, the Republic of Azerbaijan put an end to the
30-year illegal junta Regime in Garabagh, and the country regained
its sovereign rights.
These were the realities reflected in the UN resolutions and the
views of the world community. Azerbaijan responded strongly to the
terrorist activities of a regime that ignored and still ignores
international laws.
Unfortunately, today representatives of some institutions that
regulate international laws, members of the European Union
Parliament, US Congressmen, as well as a number of pro-Armenian
political communities in Europe unfairly condemn the anti-terror
operation carried out by Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN
resolution. Although the upcoming COP29 international climate event
in Azerbaijan is related to climate issues, some pro-Armenian
political supporters are eager to turn the event into a centre of
political tension. It is clear that such provocative steps are
related to the recent rise of Armenian lobby groups. For example,
the US Congress held hearings yesterday and called the events of
September 19 "ethnic cleansing" and expressed the "heartache of the
displacement of 100 thousand Armenians", based on the baseless
declarations of the Armenian lobby.
Gary Peters, a pro-Armenian US senator from Michigan, noted in
his speech that "a year ago, Azerbaijan unjustly attacked
Nagorno-Karabakh and displaced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians
from their homes."
He said that he was in Armenia for the first time after the
September 19 anti-terrorist operation and added that he would
continue to support the Armenian people.
Another biassed statement was made by the European Parliament.
Thus, the member of the Parliament, Nathalie Loiseau, made a demand
for the release of the Armenian separatist leaders imprisoned in
Baku with her dull and uninteresting speech at the meeting of the
EP. The ambitious European MP, who violated international laws,
also conveyed distorted information about the Armenians who once
lived in Garabagh to the participants. Like other colleagues, she
expressed a pro-Armenian position regarding the COP29 to be held in
Baku and tried to judge the official representatives willing to
participate in the event for the lack of their "honesty". Natalie
Loiseau, who has no understanding of honesty and justice, did not
talk about the crimes of the Armenians in Garabagh about 33 years
ago, and who she still defends knowingly the history of vandalism
and mass murders. Of course, like other politicians in the congress
and parliament, her mouth was stuffed with some rolled money by the
Armenian lobby. If looked carefully, very lack of attention paid to
Ms. Loiseau while speaking in Parliament - some are looking at
their phones, some are yawning. Even at the end of her speech, the
participants had no desire to applaud her. Certainly, no one is
interested in those useless bunch of words that every pro-Armenian
politician has learnt by heart like verses of bible.
To look sweet to Armenians, Nathalie Loiseau suggests to the EU
Parliament that September 19 be celebrated as the anniversary of
the "ethnic cleansing against the Armenian population".
Unfortunately, the biassed actions of Western political groups
purchased by the Armenian lobby with their conscience are not
limited to this. The chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of
the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, again blatantly voiced claims
against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with his staunch
pro-Armenian position. However, Roth, who was in Yerevan, did not
make such encouraging promises to his separatist colleagues, but
said that he shares their troubles. The official of the German
Bundestag expressed his dissatisfaction with the Azerbaijani
government as a sign of loyalty.
Michael Roth said that Europe does not have a strategy for the
South Caucasus and that they are not able to provide enough
democracy to the Armenian society.
Obviously, the democracy mentioned by Roth is the one that is
causing pain to the people in Georgia and Ukraine today.
As for the strategy mentioned by the Bundestag official
regarding the South Caucasus, it can only be interpreted in one
way: to turn the region into a centre of conflict and to keep it
under constant control. Until November 10, 2020, neither the
European Parliament nor other politicians in the Bundestag, such as
Michael Roth, spoke of any strategy. It seems that the newly
blossoming peace in the South Caucasus and, most importantly, the
end of the conflict have already started to worry the Western
political circles.
