1St Test: India Extend Dominance Over Bangladesh On 17-Wicket Day, Lead Swells To 308

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) On the back of R. Ashwin's ton that took them to 376 in the first innings and bowlers dismissing Bangladesh for just 149, India swelled their lead to 308 and extended their dominance over the visitors on Day Two of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram here on Friday.

On a day in which 17 wickets fell, India could add just 37 runs to their total in the first hour against the second new ball as their first innings ended in 91.2 overs. In reply, Jasprit Bumrah picked 4-50 in a relentless and searing fast show to dismiss Bangladesh cheaply in just one and a half sessions and take a 227-run lead.

India decided not to enforce follow-on and at stumps, reached 81/3 in 23 overs of their second innings. With Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) at the crease, India will be aiming to bat Bangladesh out of the game after having another brilliant day at Chepauk.

In their second innings, India got going with three boundaries, before captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply as Taskin Ahmed extracted an outside edge, which flew to the third slip. Yashasvi Jaiswal constantly tried to play at deliveries outside off-stump and eventually nicked behind one-off Nahid Rana.

Gill, who got out for a duck in the first innings, looked good in his back-foot punches, pull and sweep to collect quick boundaries. But India lost Virat Kohli, who was trapped lbw while trying to clip through the on-side off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Interestingly, replays showed a feather edge on ultra edge, making many wonder what would have happened if Kohli had taken the review. Pant swept Shakib Al Hasan for four and followed it up by dancing down the pitch to slam a six over long-on fence to ensure India's lead crossed 300 till day's play came to a close.

Previously, in the final session, Mehidy and Taskin began by taking a boundary each off Bumrah, before the ace fast-bowler landed a perfect yorker to rattle the middle and leg stumps of the latter. Mehidy and Rana hit three boundaries collectively before the latter chopped onto his stumps off Siraj to end Bangladesh's first innings in just 1.5 sessions.

Brief scores:

India 376 all out in 91.2 overs (R. Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86; Hasan Mahmud 5-83, Taskin Ahmed 3-55) and 81/3 in 23 overs (Shubman Gill 33 not out; Nahid Rana 1-12) lead Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4-50; Mohd Siraj 2-30, Akash Deep 2-19, Ravindra Jadeja 2-19) by 308 runs