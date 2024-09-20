Ameren Recognized For Disability Inclusion Efforts For 10Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ameren earns a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality for its efforts to drive change in disability inclusion across business operations



ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE ) has once again received recognition as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," earning a top score of 100 from the

Disability Equality Index.

The index serves as the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to measure disability inclusion inside their organization and to assess performance across sectors.



"Completing the Disability Equality Index each year gives us the opportunity to reassess how we can best support our co-workers and customers with disabilities, and it's rewarding to see our efforts continue to be recognized," said Gwen Mizell , senior vice president and chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer at Ameren. "We would not be able to fulfill our mission to power the quality of life without celebrating our employees' unique individuality and enabling their career growth at Ameren."



Ameren's commitment to disability inclusion and equality includes the company's ongoing partnership with Starkloff Disability Institute and many of their programs, including the Dream Big Career Camp that strives to empower college and technical school-bound youth with disabilities to dream big about their future. An employee resource group, Powering Connections for All Abilities (PCAA), also champions disability inclusion and education at Ameren.



"PCAA provides a space for employees with disabilities and their allies to collaborate, advise Ameren on accommodations, and educate fellow employees and those within the communities we serve about people with disabilities," said Lori Wilson , field operations scheduling specialist for Ameren Illinois and president of PCAA. "It's just one example of how Ameren is supporting our diverse workforce and fostering an inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds."



The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 in the United States as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured disability inclusion using various benchmarks, including employment practices such as recruitment and employment, community engagement, supplier diversity and responsible procurement.



In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 companies and 220 Fortune 500 companies, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. The index ranks companies on a scale of zero to 100, with top-scoring businesses earning a score of 80 or higher and receiving recognition as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." Ameren has earned this distinction for the last 10 years-since the award program was first launched.



"We're extremely proud of the national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow," said Jill Houghton , president and CEO of Disability:IN. "Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive."



About the Disability Equality Index®





The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.



The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.



About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more

information, visit Ameren , or follow us on X @AmerenCorp , Facebook/AmerenCorp , or LinkedIn/company/Ameren .



SOURCE Ameren Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED