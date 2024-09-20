(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing the Epic Adventure of The Wild Robot Home

Govee , an innovator in the smart lighting industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the second

generation of Curtain Lights , in a special collaboration with DreamWorks Animation's thrilling new epic adventure, The Wild Robot, only in theaters beginning September 27, 2024.

This collaboration celebrates the film's powerful story with fun, cutting-edge lighting technology for an immersive experience beyond the ordinary. Govee also releases The Wild Robot-themed Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 and TV Backlight 3 Lite to enhance home entertainment setups.

Govee Unveils Innovative Curtain Lights 2 in Collaboration with DreamWorks Animation's New Film, The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

follows the journey of a robot-ROZZUM unit 7134 (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o), "Roz" for short - that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill. The film is a powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things.

"Partnering with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures to bring the adventure of The Wild Robot into the homes of families across the United States is an incredible opportunity," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "The Govee Curtain Lights 2 is a portal into the wonder, connection and transformation of the main character Roz's world and inspiring journey."

A Lighting Experience Inspired by

Roz's Journey

Just as

Roz in The Wild Robot evolves from a marooned robot into a cherished member of her community, The Wild Robot-themed Govee Curtain Lights 2 transform spaces from mundane to magical. Govee has designed three exclusive themed lighting effects for the Curtain Lights 2, each corresponding to pivotal moments in The Wild Robot that highlight Roz's journey of growth and emotional development. These custom lighting effects, named "Beginning," "Baby Brightbill," and "Bonding," reflect the film's themes and embody the concept of "More than Programmed."

In addition to the film-specific effects, Govee has upgraded the fan-favorite Curtain Lights 2 to be better than ever before. With advanced pattern display technology and a new Bluetooth chip, these lights deliver smoother, brighter and more captivating visual effects. The versatile canvas display system empowers users to let their creativity run wild with up to ten customizable layers, allowing them to create personalized lighting designs inspired by the film or their imagination.

More Than Just Lights, More Than Programmed

Govee's pioneering AI Lighting Bot takes personalization to new heights. Users can instantly create tailored lighting effects with a simple voice or text command, bringing their ideas to life in seconds. This technology adapts and responds to different scenarios, providing dynamic and responsive lighting effects. Whether for home entertainment, public venues or special events, our AIGC-enhanced lighting ensures a unique and engaging atmosphere.

Featuring more than 200 preset scene modes and dynamic music synchronization, The Wild Robot-themed Curtain Lights 2 cater to a wide range of moods and occasions. It provides customers with stunning visual effects and endless DIY fun, allowing them to express their creativity effortlessly. With Matter compatibility and the Govee Home app, The Wild Robot-themed Curtain Lights 2 seamlessly integrates into existing smart home ecosystems and popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for effortless control and customization.

Designed for Any Time, Any Space

Whether indoors or outdoors,

The Wild Robot-themed Curtain Lights 2 are built to impress. With up to IP65 waterproof rating and versatile installation options, they effortlessly enhance any environment, from bedrooms and living rooms to patios and gardens. The hassle-free installation process offers various accessories-hooks and adhesive tape-tailored to user preference. The Wild Robot-themed Curtain Lights 2 also have a fixed installation strip accessory to protect against wind.

Additional The Wild Robot-themed Products

The Wild Robot collaboration also includes the following products for a fully immersive and connected experience:



The

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 offers enhanced brightness, improved reliability and new Matter capability, all at the same price as the original Permanent Outdoor Lights. Whether decorating for the holidays or a summer soiree, the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 set a new standard in convenience and performance as the ultimate outdoor lighting solution. The

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite features Matter-compatibility, EnvisualTM color-matching technology, optimized with a new chip, color-matching capabilities and light strip quality. This allows for an elevated viewing experience for users.

Prices and Availability

The Wild Robot-themed Govee Curtain Lights 2 are now available on

Govee and Amazon , priced at $149.99. The standard second-gen Curtain Lights are available in double ($259.99) and triple packs($399.99).

The Wild Robot-themed Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 are now available for purchase on Amazon or Govee . The 100-foot version is priced at 99 Wild Robot-themed TV Backlight 3 Lite, available on Amazon and at $89.99.

For more information about Govee's Curtain Lights 2 and additional products, please visit Govee .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empowering users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products.

About DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot.

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot-ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short - that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island.

The film also features the voice talents of Emmy winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise) and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected

to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders-the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch-and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise).

Peter Brown's The Wild Robot, an illustrated middle-grade novel first published in 2016, became a phenomenon, rocketing to #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. The book has since inspired a trilogy that now includes The Wild Robot Escapes and The Wild Robot Protects. Brown's work on the Wild Robot series and his other bestselling books have earned him a Caldecott Honor, a Horn Book Award, two E.B. White Awards, two E.B. White Honors, a Children's Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year, two Irma Black Honors, a Golden Kite Award and a New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

