World Hydrocephalus Day Is September 20: Join Us In Raising Awareness And Support

Today is World Hydrocephalus Day, and we're uniting globally to highlight the urgent need for greater awareness & support for those living with hydrocephalus.

- Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus AssociationBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today is World Hydrocephalus Day and we're joining forces globally to highlight the urgent need for greater awareness, research, and support for those living with this complex condition. In addition to the U.S., many countries around the world are participating, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Israel, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Scotland, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.Over one million Americans, and countless others worldwide, are living with hydrocephalus-a chronic brain condition caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that can affect anyone at any age. Currently, the only treatment is brain surgery. In the United States, one out of every 770 babies will develop hydrocephalus, making it as common as Down syndrome and more prevalent than spina bifida or brain tumors.In recognition of this important day, we are honored to share a powerful PSA from actor and TV/radio personality Danny Bonaduce, who was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH)-a form of hydrocephalus affecting an estimated 800,000 older Americans. Often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, NPH can be effectively treated when properly diagnosed, allowing patients to regain a better quality of life.Danny Bonaduce's MessageHydrocephalus remains incurable, and the standard treatment-a surgically implanted shunt-has one of the highest failure rates of any medical device, often requiring multiple surgeries over a patient's lifetime. The most common procedure involves implanting a shunt, a device with one of the highest failure rates in medicine, often leading to a lifetime of repeated surgeries. Many patients undergo dozens of brain surgeries, and some even face 100 or more throughout their lives. Better treatments and research are critical.“On this World Hydrocephalus Day, we stand united in our mission to elevate awareness and drive critical research for hydrocephalus. With over one million people living with this complex condition in the United States alone, we must advocate for better treatments and support for those affected. We are grateful to Danny Bonaduce for his powerful message and commitment to shining a light on normal pressure hydrocephalus. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most," said Diana Gray, President & CEO, Hydrocephalus Association .About the Hydrocephalus AssociationFounded in 1983 by the parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association (HA) is the nation's largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. Since 2009, HA has invested over $15.5 million in research, making it the largest non-profit and non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the United States. The Hydrocephalus Association's mission is to find a cure for hydrocephalus and improve the lives of those impacted by the condition.

