Avante To Participate At The GSX 2024 Conference

GSX 2024 takes place on September 23-25, 2024, at the Orange County Center in Orlando, FL.

TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“ Avante ” or the“ Company ”), a global provider of enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that the Company will be an exhibitor at GSX 2024, one of the most prestigious events in the security industry. GSX 2024, (or“ Global Security Exchange ”) will take place from September 23 to 25, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Avante will be located at Booth #2175, where it will present its latest breakthroughs in security technology. The Company's state-of-the-art booth will feature a comprehensive 20 foot by 10 foot display, offering immersive, interactive demos and hands-on experiences with Avante's industry-leading solutions. Attendees will be able to explore Halo , the cutting-edge video monitoring system, and Avante Black , Avante's specialized investigation and protection service. Furthermore, the Company will unveil Avante AI , the latest breakthrough within Avante Black which utilizes artificial intelligence to actively monitor, predict, and pinpoint the root causes of potential security threats in real time.

Avante will be joined by its newly acquired company, North Star Support Group (or“ NSSG ”), showcasing its extensive Global operations, cyber and security expertise. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with key leadership from both companies, including Avante's Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel (Manny) Mounouchos, and NSSG's Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Martello. Avante team members will be on hand throughout the event to discuss innovative security solutions and explore potential partnerships and business opportunities.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer of Avante commented,“GSX 2024 presents an excellent opportunity for Avante to showcase its products and services to the global security community and highlight our commitment to advancing security technology. With industry leaders in attendance from around the world, we are looking forward to engaging with top security professionals and demonstrate innovative solutions that solidify Avante's position as a leader in delivering tech-enabled security solutions.”



For more information about GSX 2024 and to register, visit GSX.org . The conference is hosted by ASIS International, a global association for security management professionals, with a membership spanning various sectors including corporate, government and private security.

