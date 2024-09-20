Andhra CM Seeks Report From TTD Over Animal Fat In Tirumala Laddu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Sep 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday sought a report from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on the alleged presence of animal in Tirumala laddu, purportedly during the of YSR Party.

Taking a serious note of the issue amid outrage among devotees, CM Naidu directed the TTD Executive Officer to submit a comprehensive report by the evening.

CM Naidu held a meeting with ministers and top officials over the issue of quality of Tirumala laddu.

According to an official release, CM Naidu made it clear that stringent action would be taken against those who tarnished the sanctity of Tirumala temple and hurt the sentiments of devotees.

He stated that the Andhra government was serious over use of adulterated ghee in making laddu prasadam.

The government has taken note of the outrage this has caused among the devotees around the world.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, A. Satya Prasad, Kollu Ravindra and K. Parthasarathy, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and senior officials attended the review meeting.

Naidu wanted the TTD to submit a comprehensive report about the irregularities that were committed during the YSRCP rule.

The Chief Minister said that the government would take steps to protect the sanctity of Tirumala in consultation with religious heads.

He assured steps to protect the temple traditions and the trust of the devotees.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda spoke to Naidu over the issue relating to use of adulterated ghee in making Tirumala laddus and gathered details.

Union Health Minister Nadda has sought a report on the issue.

CM Naidu had claimed on September 18 that ghee used for making laddus during the YSRCP rule contained animal fat.

The next day TDP spokesman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy revealed that a lab report showed beef tallow, lard (relating to pig fat), and fish oil were found in ghee used for the preparation of the laddus.

The test done at the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat, confirms the presence of foreign fat in the ghee.