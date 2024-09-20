PCB Shifts PAK-ENG 2Nd Test From Karachi To Multan

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Sep 20 (IANS) The Pakistan Board has shifted the second Test of the upcoming three-match series against England from Karachi to Multan as they revealed the schedule for the World Test Championship fixtures on Friday.

The first Test of the series will be hosted at Multan Cricket as planned from October 7 while the second Test, which was slated to be played at National Stadium in Karachi from October 15, will now be played in Multan before the two teams to Rawalpindi for the final match of the series from October 24.

"The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," the PCB said in a release.

The England men's cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2 while the Pakistan men's cricket team will also assemble in Multan on the same day.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International, said:“PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men's cricket team back to Pakistan.

“Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan's renowned hospitality.”

In the last Test series between the two countries in 2022, England annihilated Pakistan 3-0 to complete a historic whitewash on the home side.

Currently, England are placed sixth in the WTC standings with 42.19 percentage following a 2-1 home series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month. On the other hand, Pakistan faced a humiliating first-ever 2-0 home series defeat against Bangladesh and dropped to eighth in the nine-team table with 19.05 percentage.