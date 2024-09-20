Police Say Not Ruling Out Any Motive In Dutch Knife Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

The Hague: Dutch said on Friday they were investigating a fatal knife attack in the city of Rotterdam and had not ruled out any motive.

"Circumstances are still vague," they said of the stabbing on Thursday evening, in which one man died and another was seriously wounded.

"We haven't ruled anything out," said Mirjam Boers, the spokeswoman for Rotterdam district police, when asked about possible motives.

She said the suspect was known to police, without elaborating.

The suspect was arrested after the attack. Police said he was seriously injured and had been taken to hospital.

National news agency ANP quoted witnesses as saying he apparently attacked people at random, shortly after 8:00 pm.

A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam was fatally wounded. A 33-year-old Swiss national suffered serious injuries and was admitted to hospital.

One of the victims was stabbed in a car park, the other close to the nearby Erasmus Bridge, NOS said.

A sports instructor who was giving a class near the bridge at the time told NOS he had managed to overpower the attacker.

"I saw a man with two long knives stabbing a young guy," he said. "I eventually managed to overpower him."