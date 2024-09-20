Azerbaijani Diaspora Organizations Respond To Dutch Government's Biased Position
Date
9/20/2024 7:17:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijani diaspora organizations issued statements regarding
the biased position of the Dutch government,
Azernews reports citing the State Committee for
Work with Diaspora.
On September 13, the government of the Kingdom of the
Netherlands presented to the public its program outlining plans for
the current term of office. In the "International Security" section
of this program, which addresses growing conflicts, the liberation
of Azerbaijani territories was referred to as the "seizure of
Nagorno-Garabagh."
Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in the Kingdom of the
Netherlands expressed their objections. The Netherlands-Belgium
Azerbaijani Coordination Council, the "Motherland" Netherlands
Azerbaijani Women's Union, the Dutch Azerbaijani Turkish Cultural
Association, the Congress of Benelux Azerbaijanis, the
International Azerbaijani Ladies' Club, and the
Azerbaijan-Netherlands "Home of Fires" Society published a
statement regarding the biased position of the Dutch
government.
The statement emphasized that it is unacceptable to describe
Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands as the "seizure of
Nagorno-Garabagh" and that the steps taken by Azerbaijan to restore
its territorial integrity are fully in accordance with the norms
and principles of international law.
Additionally, the designation of the Garabagh region as the
so-called "Mountainous Garabagh" was firmly rejected. The statement
pointed out that there is no administrative or geographical unit
called "Nagorno-Garabagh" in Azerbaijan, highlighting the
importance of each state and organization referring to geographical
names standardized by the relevant authorities of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and recognized by the UN Group of Experts on
Geographical Names within the internationally recognized
territories of Azerbaijan.
At the end of the statement, the diaspora organizations called
on the Dutch government to adopt an objective and balanced approach
and to refrain from statements that could negatively affect
relations with Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108696287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.