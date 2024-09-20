(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERGEN COUNTY FIRM INITIATES #EMPLOYERSTHINKPINK TO ENCOURAGE OTHER COMPANIES TO TAKE MEANINGFUL ACTION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful demonstration of corporate responsibility and compassion, Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. has launched the #EmployersThinkPink initiative. Inspired by the courageous battle against cancer waged by longtime employee Annette, the firm is committed to raising awareness and facilitating early detection of this disease.

Annette's journey began in 2009 with a shocking diagnosis of stage 2B Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Despite the overwhelming challenges, her unwavering spirit and the support of her colleagues at Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. propelled her to victory. After rigorous treatment at Hackensack Medical Center's Betty Torricelli Institute for Care, Annette achieved remission and has been cancer-free since.

To honor Annette's resilience and to prevent others from facing a similar ordeal, Partner Garry Salomon has created the #EmployersThinkPink initiative. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the firm will provide paid time off for employees who have not undergone a mammogram. This proactive step aims to encourage early detection, which is crucial in the fight against breast cancer.

Annette's experience underscores the importance of regular screenings. Had she not delayed her mammogram, the cancer likely would have been detected at an earlier, more treatable stage. Since her recovery, Annette has dedicated herself to raising awareness through participating in the Making Strides event and by inspiring others to prioritize their health.

Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. invites all employers to join the #EmployersThinkPink movement. By offering employees paid time off for mammograms, businesses can contribute to saving lives and fostering a healthier workplace.

For over three decades, Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, P.C. has been a steadfast advocate for injured individuals and their families. With offices throughout New Jersey and New York, the firm offers free consultations and second opinions to those seeking justice.

