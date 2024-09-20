Gotcha Covered Continues Lone Star State Expansion With New Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pamela Necoechea to

lead West Fort Worth franchise team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered , a leader in custom window consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Texas. Gotcha Covered of West Fort Worth is owned and operated by Pamela Necoechea.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to in the West Fort Worth area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of West Fort Worth is owned and operated by Pamela Necoechea.

Continue Reading

"Gotcha Covered provides a wonderful opportunity for Pamela to pursue her passion for home design while fulfilling her dream of owning her own business," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "The window treatment solutions she brings to Fort Worth will combine both style and comfort, and the spaces she creates for homeowners and their families are going to be special."

Necoechea said franchising is a natural fit for her as it combines the stability of an established brand with the freedom to make her own mark. Before joining the Gotcha Covered family, she was involved in sales and served as a mortgage loan officer.

"Building strong relationships and creating a positive impact on my community were both key motives for starting this venture," Necoechea said. "I look forward to growing this business, knowing that my efforts will shape not only my future but also the homes and experiences of those we serve. This is more than just a career move. It's about building a legacy and making a difference through something I truly love."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of West Fort Worth, visit

.



About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED