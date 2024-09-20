Supreme Court's Youtube Channel Taken Down After Hacking: 'Services Will Be Resumed...'
9/20/2024 7:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was taken down on Friday afternoon after a hacking bid. The platform had begun showing videos promoting a Cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs earlier in the day. The apex court has been using YouTube to stream live hearings of cases listed before constitution benches and matters involving public interest.
“This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly,” the apex court said.
