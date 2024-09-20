Brad Pitt, Ladylove Ines De Ramon Twin For Date-Night After ‘Wolfs’ Premiere

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) star Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, chose to twin as they stepped out for a celebratory dinner after attending the premiere of his new film,“Wolfs.”

The“Fight Club” star, 60, and the jewelry designer, 31, looked smiled, held hands and hugged on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, reports pagesix.

The star wore a dapper tan suit, a white button-down shirt, a pair of cream-colored loafers and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, De Ramon coordinated with her beau in a tan midi dress.

She accessorised her look with a black clutch and a diamond necklace.

The couple seemed cozy as they made their way down the red carpet, but the Anita Ko vice president did not join the Oscar winner for any official photos.

Instead, Pitt opted to pose with his longtime friend and co-star George Clooney.

Pitt and de Ramon continued the celebrations going to a restaurant afterward. She was later photographed holding onto Pitt as they navigated through a crowd of fans and cameras to exit the Italian eatery.

Pitt and de Ramon have been dating for two years, and have been making more public appearances since their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

At the time, they posed for photos with Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, before the foursome enjoyed a double date in the Italian city.

The“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star and De Ramon were also recently photographed spending time together in New York City, where they went out to dinner and attended an art gallery opening.

Pitt is still going through a bitter divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. The former couple separated in 2016. Ines de Ramon was married to“Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2024.