New Location Of Azerbaijan's Embassy In Iran Determined, Azerbaijan MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The new location of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran hasalready been determined, Azernews reports, citingAykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,as he responded to the local media inquiry on the work carried outin the direction of restoring the activities of the Embassy of theRepublic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Following the terrorist attack against our Embassy in Januaryof last year, one of the main directions of the negotiations withthe Iranian side was around the issue of full security assurancesof the Embassy. During the last few months, the expectations of ourcountry were conveyed to the opposite side within the framework ofcontacts and negotiations between the officials and relevantinstitutions of the two countries, and proper work was carried outwith the Iranian side to relocate our Embassy to a new venue thatis safer and meets all the requirements necessary for the Embassy,”he added.

“As a result of the work carried out, the new location of theEmbassy has already been determined. Currently, appropriatemeasures are being taken to create the necessary conditions for theEmbassy in the said venue and building. After the mentioned worksare completed, it is planned to restore the activity of the Embassyin the new venue,” Aykhan Hajizada noted.