Explore Over 80 Autumn Destinations From Heydar Aliyev International Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Heydar Aliyev International Airport offers the opportunity to to more than 80 destinations this autumn, Azernews reports.

Direct flights from Baku airport connect to many famous cities worldwide through 38 foreign airlines, including 18 low-cost carriers.

For those wishing to experience the cultural and historical beauty of autumn, flights are available to major tourist destinations in Europe-such as Paris, Rome, Milan, Vienna, London, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Berlin, Prague, Budapest, Riga, and others. Passengers looking to enjoy warmer weather can fly to popular seaside resorts like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Sharm el-Sheikh. Additionally, travelers interested in exploring Asian culture and nature can reach fascinating destinations like Beijing, Urumqi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Moreover, flights from Baku airport to Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Trabzon, Almaty, Astana, Tashkent, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, and other popular cities will continue this fall. These destinations offer ample opportunities for both tourism and business trips.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport provides modern services, including convenient connections and a wide route network, to ensure passenger comfort. Travelers are advised to make plans and book tickets in advance through the official websites of the respective airlines. This will ensure ticket availability and allow for more affordable prices.