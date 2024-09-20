Explore Over 80 Autumn Destinations From Heydar Aliyev International Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Heydar Aliyev International Airport offers passengers the
opportunity to travel to more than 80 destinations this autumn,
Azernews reports.
Direct flights from Baku airport connect to many famous cities
worldwide through 38 foreign airlines, including 18 low-cost
carriers.
For those wishing to experience the cultural and historical
beauty of autumn, flights are available to major tourist
destinations in Europe-such as Paris, Rome, Milan, Vienna, London,
Barcelona, Frankfurt, Berlin, Prague, Budapest, Riga, and others.
Passengers looking to enjoy warmer weather can fly to popular
seaside resorts like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Sharm
el-Sheikh. Additionally, travelers interested in exploring Asian
culture and nature can reach fascinating destinations like Beijing,
Urumqi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Delhi, and Mumbai.
Moreover, flights from Baku airport to Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir,
Trabzon, Almaty, Astana, Tashkent, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi,
and other popular cities will continue this fall. These
destinations offer ample opportunities for both tourism and
business trips.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport provides modern services,
including convenient connections and a wide route network, to
ensure passenger comfort. Travelers are advised to make plans and
book tickets in advance through the official websites of the
respective airlines. This will ensure ticket availability and allow
for more affordable prices.
