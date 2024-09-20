President Ilham Aliyev: Establishment Of Garabagh University Is Historic Event
Date
9/20/2024 6:10:40 AM
“The establishment of Garabagh University is, in my view, a
historic event,” stated President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting
with the teaching staff and students of the university,
Azernews reports.
The President noted that a beautiful dormitory has already been
built for the university, and in the next three years, new academic
buildings will be constructed. He expressed hope that Garabagh
University will become one of the leading higher education
institutions in the country.
