President Ilham Aliyev: Establishment Of Garabagh University Is Historic Event

9/20/2024 6:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The establishment of Garabagh University is, in my view, a historic event,” stated President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with the teaching staff and students of the university, Azernews reports.

The President noted that a beautiful dormitory has already been built for the university, and in the next three years, new academic buildings will be constructed. He expressed hope that Garabagh University will become one of the leading higher education institutions in the country.

The head of state highlighted the creation of a modern dormitory for students and announced plans for new academic buildings to be constructed over the next three years. He expressed hope that Garabagh University will grow into one of Azerbaijan's leading higher education institutions.

AzerNews

