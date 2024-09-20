Virtual Internet Announces Enhanced Virtual 5G And Virtual Home Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enabling Freedom from Censorship and Protection from Cybercrime through the Virtual Internet Global Secure Cloud

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office are the simplest and most effective tools for freeing yourself from censorship and protecting yourself against cybercrime when you are online.

Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office have been enhanced to bypass Internet restrictions, censorship, and website blocks in ways that VPNs cannot.

VPN software merely encrypts traffic using standard, even open-source encryption. VPNs do not prevent ISPs from tracking users' web traffic. There are many protocols involved in web browsing. This is true even if users are accessing HTTPS websites. The ISPs will know to what site the user is connecting because the HTTPS protocol isn't perfectly secure, some parts of the HTTPS connection are not encrypted. An ISP and the Government will still know what URL the user is accessing by simply looking at plaintext HTTP requests. ISPs often track SNI (Server Name Identification) fields and OCSP (Online Certificate Status Protocol) connections. The fact is there are countless additional data points that ISPs track to know the sites and services to which a user is connecting.

Virtual 5G (V5G) and Virtual Home Office (VHO) start by encrypting your request and data traffic multiple times through use of multiple novel encryptions. Then V5G and VHO make your traffic invisible end-to-end.

Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office provide service through the Virtual Internet Global Secure Network, accessible through Wi-Fi, Cellular and Satellite. V5G and

VHO carry user traffic through the Virtual Internet Cloud Servers, not just obfuscating your Internet traffic, but causing it to disappear, allowing you to safely access websites that are blocked or filtered by geo-location, IP address, URL, or DNS address.

For user connections that access confidential services such as Medical and Financial Applications, V5G and VHO and the Virtual Internet Cloud Servers, deliver complete privacy. Your identifying data is never captured, used, stored and can never be retrieved or revealed.

Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office help bypass censorship that's implemented via DNS tampering. Virtual Internet Cloud Servers and custom multi-hop routing and tunneling can unblock content that isn't available to the user.

V5G and VHO also implement both Anonymized DNS on top of all existing encrypted protocols as well as Custom DNS which uses multiple encrypted DNS mechanisms. The Virtual Internet Custom DNS resolver itself receives a connection from the relay, not from the actual V5G and VHO client. The only IP address it knows about is the IP of the relay, making it impossible to map DNS queries to V5G and VHO clients.

Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office users get temporary private IP addresses on intermediates and for your time connected, you have a dedicated IP on intermediates that is only available to you.

Security and Privacy comes with the World's Best 5G Global Broadband Service with the Fastest Speeds available over Wi-Fi, Cellular and Satellite, preventing any access provider seeing all your traffic.

Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office operating over Virtual Internet's Global Network, means you have your own Private Internet, wherever you live, work or travel.



Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express --The Global 5G Cloud

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5GE create 5G over a Global 5G Cloud, which runs over every Physical Network in the world. V5G and V5GE work over any connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cellular Radio, Satellite), any connection medium at all. V5G and V5GE uniquely deliver Global 5G service over any service provider network, even when the underlying Service Provider connection is not 5G, to End User devices that are also not 5G. This makes V5G and V5GE the best and most cost efficient 5G service anywhere in the world today.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

