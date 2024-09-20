ICESCO Urges Concerted Efforts To Promote Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) on Friday called for unifying efforts to promote the culture of peace in a bid to build more resilient and prosperous societies amid peace and security challenges.

The Rabat-based Islamic bloc made the call in a press release marking the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the declaration and program of action on a culture of peace, under the theme: Cultivating a Culture of Peace.

The organization, further, urged respecting humanitarian criteria and principles that should be followed during wars and conflicts with a view to providing better protection, along with material and moral support, for vulnerable groups, including children, women and the elderly and people with disabilities.

It underlined that it seeks to establish the values of peace, tolerance and intercultural dialogue through its "360 Peace Approach", based on the adoption of peace through various programs.

The international day of peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the general assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. (end)

