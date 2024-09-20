Excitement Builds As 45Th Chess Olympiad Continues In Budapest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 45th Chess in Budapest continues, with the IX round taking place today, Azernews reports citing Idman.

Our men's team will face Greece after sharing points with Italy (2:2) in the previous round. After the VIII round, the men's team ranks 20th with 11 points.

Meanwhile, our women's team will compete against Switzerland. After the VIII round, the women's team also sits at 20th with 11 points.

Note that the lineups for both teams have not yet been announced.