Excitement Builds As 45Th Chess Olympiad Continues In Budapest
Date
9/20/2024 5:21:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The 45th Chess olympiad in Budapest continues, with the IX round
taking place today, Azernews reports citing
Idman.
Our men's team will face Greece after sharing points with Italy
(2:2) in the previous round. After the VIII round, the men's team
ranks 20th with 11 points.
Meanwhile, our women's team will compete against Switzerland.
After the VIII round, the women's team also sits at 20th with 11
points.
Note that the lineups for both teams have not yet been
announced.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108695911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.