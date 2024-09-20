Azerbaijan Proposes Eurasian Multimodal Transport Route With Austria And China
Date
9/20/2024 5:21:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Austria and China, has
proposed the establishment of the "Eurasian Multimodal Transport
Route" International Association to enhance the coordination of
international transportation in Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and
Turkiye.
Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY),
stated this at a consultative meeting, Azernews
reports.
According to him, the association will function as a collegial
body, overseeing the development of the route concept, fare policy,
and digitization.
"The interest of China and Austria in this route highlights its
attractiveness," R. Rustamov said.
He emphasized that the evolving dynamics of world markets and
the increase in cargo transportation from the People's Republic of
China have created a need for new routes.
"Each year, global freight traffic grows by 5 percent, and the
global rail transport market is valued at $300 billion. By 2025, 12
trillion ton-kilometers of freight traffic are expected, with 28
trillion ton-kilometers projected for 2050," said the head of
ADY.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108695907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.