Tajikistan Prioritizes Transport Development For Eurasian Connectivity
9/20/2024 5:21:35 AM
The government of Tajikistan is focused on developing the
transport sector, particularly transport corridors and railway
infrastructure, to establish the country as a key transit hub.
Sorbon Gulakhmadov, the first deputy head of "Tajikistan
Railways," emphasized this at a meeting in Baku regarding the
creation of the "Eurasian Transport Route" International
Association, Azernews reports.
He highlighted the Middle Corridor as a promising route, stating
that the association will boost cargo transportation among
countries. Gulakhmadov noted that efficient transport requires
continuous improvement of infrastructure and optimal communication
routes.
It should be noted that the Middle Corridor, also known as the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a key transport
route connecting Europe and Asia. It runs from China through
Central Asia, across the Caspian Sea, and into Europe, facilitating
trade and cargo movement. This corridor is crucial for enhancing
connectivity, reducing transit times, and promoting economic
cooperation among countries along the route. It serves as an
alternative to traditional shipping routes, offering a more
efficient pathway for goods, particularly as global trade dynamics
evolve.
