Azerbaijani President Highlights Heroism Of Soldiers At Meeting With Students Of Garabagh University
9/20/2024 5:21:35 AM
During a meeting with the faculty and students of Garabagh
University, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the heroism and
professionalism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,
The President emphasized that the operations carried out by the
glorious Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war have no parallels
in world military history.
“For 44 days, in this difficult geographical terrain, breaking
through five, six and at times even seven lines of the enemy
defense, going forward every day, climbing from the bottom to the
top, sustaining losses, liberating the impregnable fortress of
Shusha by climbing its steep rocks only with light weapons – what
other army has displayed similar heroism and showed such
professionalism in modern history? This is the truth,” the
President added.
