Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market size is expected to reach USD 50.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030 The base of population addicted to smoking is rapidly increasing across the globe. This population subset majorly includes teenagers and the working population. Smoking-related mortality is very high. The increasing desire to quit smoking and the numerous health complications associated with smoking serve as strong incentives for companies to introduce novel smoking cessation products, such as Revolymer, which has introduced the next generation nicotine gums to help smokers quit smoking. The launch of these improved and innovative nicotine replacement therapy products is to serve as a high impact rendering driver for the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.



The growing incidence of target diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cardiac diseases, and lung cancer, and the increasing awareness pertaining to the hazardous side-effects of smoking are the factors expected to promote market expansion. Educational institutions remain active in organizing various campaigns and programs to spread information about the harmful effects and consequences of smoking so as to increase young population awareness.

Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market Report Highlights

Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) dominated the smoking cessation and de-nicotine addiction product market in 2023. Majorly used NRT products include nicotine chewing gums and the transdermal patches. Increased availability and the introduction of the ingestible nicotine products with different flavors are the factors responsible for its large market share.

The e-cigarette segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the E-cigarette market include the introduction of second and third generation e-cigarettes, the availability of various flavored products, the presence of numerous vendors operating and selling e-cigarettes under different brand names.

North America dominated the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market with a market share of 40.3% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. The registration of nicotine de-addiction products and e-cigarettes as well as the strengthening of the company distribution channels in countries, such as China, India, and Australia are expected to support the growth over the forecast period. The market players are making slow but steady progress in the e-cigarette market by focusing on the development, commercialization, and distribution of the FDA approved nicotine products. Companies Featured

Rusan Pharma Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Imperial Brands Plc

Zydus Group.

British American Tobacco Plc

Perrigo Company Plc

Johnson and Johnson Inc

NJOY, LLC

Cipla Ltd GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3 Political landscape

3.4.4 Economic and Social landscape

3.4.5 Technological landscape

3.4.6 Environmental landscape

3.4.7 Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Nicotine Replacement Therapy

4.2.1. Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Nicotine Lozenges

4.2.3 Nicotine Gums

4.2.4 Nicotine Sprays

4.2.5 Nicotine Inhalers

4.3. Drug Therapy

4.4. E-cigarettes

Chapter 5. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market: Form Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market: Form Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Gum

5.4. Inhalers

5.5. Tablets

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market: Distribution Channel Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market: Distribution Channel Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.4. Online

6.5. Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies

Chapter 7. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1 Participant's Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4 Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

