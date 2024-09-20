Biogrwoing Wins Honors At The Nutra Ingredients Asia Awards 2024, Showcasing China's Probiotic Innovation Strength

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Bangkok, Thailand – In the recent 2024 Nutra Ingredients Asia Awards ceremony, BioGrwoing's self-developed Lactobacillus plantarum Lp-G18 was awarded one of the top three spots for the Microbiome Modulation Ingredient of the Year, often referred to as the“Oscars” of the global nutrition ingredients industry. This achievement not only highlights BioGrwoing's research capabilities in the probiotic field but also injects new vitality into China's position in the global nutrition ingredients market.







In recent years, the Asian probiotic market has experienced rapid growth, particularly in the Southeast Asia region, which has shown robust performance. This significant market potential presents an excellent opportunity for BioGrwoing to expand its reach.







From September 18 to 20, at the Vitafoods Asia 2024, BioGrwoing emerged as a star of the event with its outstanding performance. The exhibition attracted global attention, where BioGrwoing showcased its Flora-Focus® family probiotics, starter culture, and ODM/CDMO services, demonstrating the innovative spirit of Chinese probiotic solutions and the exceptional quality of natural products, earning widespread acclaim from attendees.

BioGrwoing presented its Flora-Focus® star product lineup, which covers various functional areas including gut health, women's health, immunity, oral health, H. pylori resistance, weight management, blood sugar management, and constipation. This comprehensive range reflects BioGrwoing's expertise in health solutions, particularly with new products tailored for the Southeast Asian market focusing on IBS and women's health, effectively meeting local market demands and winning the favor of attendees. Additionally, the exhibits featured upgraded packaging with a hard-shell design and a more prominent brand logo, showcasing BioGrwoing's brand identity.

During the exhibition, Zhanxi Hao, PhD, VP of the BioGrwoing Research Institute, delivered an insightful presentation titled“The Effects of Bacillus coagulans and Heat-Killed(Postbiotics) Lactobacillus.” He elaborated on the significant role of Bacillus coagulans in enhancing digestive and liver health, as well as the importance of heat-killed Lactobacillus LPc-G110 and Lactobacillus plantarum J26 in anti-inflammatory and lipid regulation. Dr. Hao emphasized that BioGrwoing is not only focused on cutting-edge probiotic research but has also achieved significant results in postbiotics research, providing effective support for maintaining gut health and regulating immune system functions.







BioGrwoing is committed to providing customers with high-quality probiotic raw materials, ODM/CDMO services, and specialty fermentation products as comprehensive solutions. At this exhibition, BioGrwoing launched several innovative formulations, including Bacillus coagulans probiotic gummies, probiotic effervescent powders, probiotic popping candies, and probiotic effervescent tablets. Among these, the Bacillus coagulans probiotic gummies containing BC-G44 are developed in-house, derived from naturally fermented peaches, and received GRAS certification in 2024, offering high stability and long-lasting activity, making them highly popular in the market. This product line will further enhance consumer interest in the Southeast Asian market, propelling BioGrwoing toward the forefront of global health solutions.

Vitafoods Asia 2024 is not only a platform for BioGrwoing to showcase its strengths but also an important opportunity for in-depth communication with industry-leading companies and collaborative exploration of new opportunities. Looking ahead, BioGrwoing will continue to uphold an innovation-driven development philosophy, consistently launching more high-quality products to contribute to the health and well-being of consumers worldwide.