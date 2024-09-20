Anushka Sen’S Global Adventure Continues: From K-Pop To Big Apple

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Anushka Sen, fresh from her recent trip to South Korea for a global project, has now made her way to the vibrant streets of New York City.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who boasts an impressive 39.4 million followers, shared captivating glimpses from her travels, featuring the iconic Times Square as her backdrop. In the vibrant photos, she looks stylish in a green crop top paired with matching joggers, effortlessly completing her look with a chic sling bag and white sneakers.

With a beaming smile, Anushka happily poses in front of the bustling lights of Times Square, capturing the energy and excitement of her NYC adventure.

In the caption, she wrote:“Hello New York, Again”.

Recently, Anushka, who is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism, has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled 'Crush'.

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the 'ASIA' spin-off series, titled 'Crush'. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.