Ecuadorian Prison Official Wounded In Armed Assault

(MENAFN- IANS) Quito, Sep 20 (IANS) Two people, including an official working for Ecuador's national prison administration agency SNAI, were wounded after armed assailants opened fire on their vehicle in downtown Quito, the SNAI said.

"As a result of this attack, people were and have been transferred to receive urgent medical attention," it said, adding that the National is investigating the incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We categorically reject any act of violence or intimidation against officials of our institution," the agency said.

According to a local television news broadcast, the shooting occurred before 8:00 a.m. local time on a major avenue with abundant traffic.

The incident came just seven days after a similar assault claimed the life of Maria Icaza, director of Ecuador's largest prison, the Litoral Penitentiary in the southwestern city of Guayaquil.

