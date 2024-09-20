116 Ancient Artifacts From Aynak Copper Mine Moved To Afghanistan Museum

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Information and Culture has announced that dozens of artifacts from the Mes Aynak archaeological site in Logar have been transferred to the National Museum of Afghanistan.

Zebihullah Sadat, the head of archaeology at the Ministry of Information and Culture, stated on August 19, that 116 Mes Aynak artifacts were handed over to the National Museum after preliminary cleaning, photography, and initial registration.

The report indicates that these artifacts are of pottery and include various types of oil lamps and spindles.

Work at the Mes Aynak copper mine commenced earlier this month under the management of the Chinese company MCC. The mining contract, initially signed during Hamid Karzai's presidency in 2008, faced delays due to the presence of an ancient settlement on the mining site.

The Mes Aynak mine is located approximately 30 kilometers from Kabul. Based on existing archaeological evidence such as smelted ore, ancient grinding mills, and old copper smelting tools, the site has a long historical significance, often dating back to pre-Islamic times.

The central and western parts of the Mes Aynak mine display a complete system of ancient excavations.

The transfer of these artifacts to the National Museum highlights ongoing concerns about the security and preservation of Afghanistan's cultural heritage.

The rapid pace of excavation and mining at Mes Aynak raises significant concerns about the potential damage to invaluable historical artifacts. There is a growing call for improved measures to ensure the protection of such sites during industrial operations.

Additionally, the lack of attention to the preservation of historical artifacts, including the significant Munar Jam of Herat, remains a pressing issue.

The Munar Jam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has faced neglect and insufficient conservation efforts, raising alarms among historians and cultural preservationists.

Addressing these concerns is crucial for safeguarding Afghanistan's rich cultural heritage and ensuring that future generations can appreciate and learn from these historical treasures.

