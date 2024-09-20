Israel Launches Heavy Strikes On Lebanon Amid US, UK Calls For Restraint

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Israeli warplanes launched their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon late on Thursday, escalating the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. This marks one of the most significant military operations in nearly a year.

The White House described a as both achievable and urgent, urging restraint. Britain has called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to prevent further escalation.

Earlier this week, attributed to Israel caused significant destruction, destroying Hezbollah radios and pagers. These attacks resulted in 37 fatalities and approximately 3,000 injuries in Lebanon.

In Thursday's operation, Israel's military reported that its jets struck hundreds of rocket-launcher barrels poised to fire at Israel. This barrage continued for over two hours.

Lebanon's state news agency, NNA, reported more than 52 strikes across southern Lebanon after 9 p.m. local time. Sources indicated these were the heaviest aerial strikes since the conflict's onset in October.

While no immediate casualties were reported, Israel's military pledged to persist in its attacks on Hezbollah. The strikes targeted about 100 rocket launchers and other military installations in the region.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the recent explosions as crossing“all red lines,” suggesting they might constitute war crimes. He criticized Israel for its actions, stating they have disregarded laws and morals.

Israel has yet to comment directly on the detonations of Hezbollah devices. Lebanese officials have accused Israel of using electronic messages and explosives to trigger these incidents.

Ongoing violence underscores the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to prevent further humanitarian crises.

