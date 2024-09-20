Russia Fully Ready To Defend Its Interests In Arctic - Lavrov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From the military, and technological point of view, Russia is fully ready to defend its interests in the Arctic region, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for a documentary series titled 'Soviet Breakthrough,' Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We see stepping up drills related to possible crises in the Arctic. Our country is fully ready to defend its interests militarily, and from the standpoint of defense technologies," Lavrov said.

The minister went on to say that NATO is becoming increasingly interested in the Arctic region, "claiming that the North Atlantic Alliance also has its own interests there, due to the geographical location."

"Norway was NATO's founding member, so they say they need to keep an eye on what is happening there," the top Russian diplomat continued. "However, the Arctic is not the territory of the North Atlantic alliance."

Lavrov also noted that many non-Arctic countries are interested in projects in the region, "including our strategic partners, China and India.".