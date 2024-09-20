Russia Fully Ready To Defend Its Interests In Arctic - Lavrov
9/20/2024 3:09:58 AM
From the military, Political and technological point of view,
Russia is fully ready to defend its interests in the Arctic region,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for a
documentary series titled 'Soviet Breakthrough,'
Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"We see NATO stepping up drills related to possible crises in
the Arctic. Our country is fully ready to defend its interests
militarily, Politically and from the standpoint of defense
technologies," Lavrov said.
The minister went on to say that NATO is becoming increasingly
interested in the Arctic region, "claiming that the North Atlantic
Alliance also has its own interests there, due to the geographical
location."
"Norway was NATO's founding member, so they say they need to
keep an eye on what is happening there," the top Russian diplomat
continued. "However, the Arctic is not the territory of the North
Atlantic alliance."
Lavrov also noted that many non-Arctic countries are interested in
projects in the region, "including our strategic partners, China
and India.".
