First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On September 20 - Day Of State Sovereignty Of Azerbaijan
9/20/2024 3:09:58 AM
First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared
a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of
September 20 – the Day of State Sovereignty of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The photo posted features the following message:“Dear
compatriots, I congratulate you on the occasion of State
Sovereignty Day! May the territorial integrity and sovereignty
achieved at the cost of the blood of our heroic soldiers, officers,
and martyrs be eternal!"
