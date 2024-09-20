عربي


Azerbaijani President Attends Inauguration Of Renovated Garabagh University

9/20/2024 3:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi following its renovation, Azernews reports.

A meeting between the head of state and the teaching staff and students of Garabagh University is currently underway.

MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108695467


AzerNews

