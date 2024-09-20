Azerbaijani President Attends Inauguration Of Renovated Garabagh University
Date
9/20/2024 3:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated
in the opening of Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi
following its renovation, Azernews reports.
A meeting between the head of state and the teaching staff and
students of Garabagh University is currently underway.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108695467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.