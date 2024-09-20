Azerbaijan, UAE Strengthen Civil Aviation Cooperation Ahead Of COP29
On September 19, a two-day meeting began in Baku between
representatives of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and a delegation from
the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews
reports.
The purpose of the meeting is to share experiences gained during
the organization of the COP28 event held in Dubai and to expand
cooperation in the field of civil aviation.
This exchange of experience is particularly important on the eve
of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held
in Baku.
Azerbaijan is represented by the management of "Azerbaijan
Airlines" CJSC. The UAE delegation includes representatives from
the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE (GCAA), the company
"Jetex," which specializes in Dubai airports, business aviation,
and VIP services, as well as representatives from Dubai Air
Navigation Services (DANS).
This meeting is considered an important step toward
strengthening cooperation in sustainable development and climate
change between Azerbaijan and the UAE. One of the main topics of
discussion is to study the best practices of the UAE in organizing
large international events in preparation for COP29.
The interaction between representatives of the aviation
industries of Azerbaijan and the UAE creates ample opportunities
for exchanging advanced solutions and experiences. The meeting will
also cover issues such as logistics, flight safety, air traffic
management, and increasing passenger satisfaction. Additionally,
the application of digital technologies in aviation and improving
the efficiency of airport management will be key areas of
focus.
