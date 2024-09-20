Azerbaijan, UAE Strengthen Civil Aviation Cooperation Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On September 19, a two-day meeting began in Baku between representatives of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.

The purpose of the meeting is to share experiences gained during the organization of the COP28 event held in Dubai and to expand cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

This exchange of experience is particularly important on the eve of the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by the management of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC. The UAE delegation includes representatives from the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE (GCAA), the company "Jetex," which specializes in Dubai airports, business aviation, and VIP services, as well as representatives from Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS).

This meeting is considered an important step toward strengthening cooperation in sustainable development and climate change between Azerbaijan and the UAE. One of the main topics of discussion is to study the best practices of the UAE in organizing large international events in preparation for COP29.

The interaction between representatives of the aviation industries of Azerbaijan and the UAE creates ample opportunities for exchanging advanced solutions and experiences. The meeting will also cover issues such as logistics, flight safety, air traffic management, and increasing passenger satisfaction. Additionally, the application of digital technologies in aviation and improving the efficiency of airport management will be key areas of focus.