Kirovohrad Region's Agricultural Enterprises Suffer UAH 5.1M In Losses From Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The area of crop fields destroyed by Russian has reached about 130 hectares in the Kirovohrad region, and the total amount of losses is UAH 5.1 million.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Development at Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Valeriia Furmanova in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In 2024, agricultural enterprises in the region suffered three fires within farmlands, resulting from missile attacks (downed missiles/falling debris), of which two affected wheat plantations, and one – corn harvest residues,” Furmanova told.

In her words, the area of crop fields destroyed in fire was about 130 hectares, and the total amount of losses is UAH 5.1 million.

Meanwhile, the Kirovohrad region's agricultural enterprises obtained UAH 2.68 billion under the government programme 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%'.

“As of September 16, 2024, a total of 831 agricultural enterprises in the Kirovohrad region received UAH 2.68 billion under the [government] programme 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%',” Furmanova noted.

This year the government programme of partial compensation for the cost of Ukrainian-produced agricultural machinery and equipment has also been launched in the region.

As of September 1, 2024, sixty-three entities submitted applications to receive compensation for 93 agricultural machinery and equipment units, totaling UAH 67.81 million (VAT included), and were refunded UAH 14.13 million.

Currently, the Kirovohrad region is taking the lead in terms of preferential loans obtained.

A reminder that about 40 hectares of forest areas caught fire within the Kirovohrad region's Chornoliske forestry following Russia's massive attack, which took place on August 26, 2024.

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service