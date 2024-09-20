At Night, In Morning, Russians Fired 25 Times At Border Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of September 20, Russian fired 25 times at the border communities of Sumy region, 38 explosions were recorded.

This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

According to the RMA, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Svesa communities were shelled.

The Bilopilia and Mykolaivska communities were hit by guided aerial bombs from an aircraft.

The enemy attacked the Velykopysarivska community with mortars and artillery, and dropped a grenade launcher round from a drone.

The Russians fired at the Krasnopilia community from FPV drones and dropped a grenade launcher round.

Druzhba, Svesa and Esman communities were shelled by FPV drones.

Russian troops dropped seven mines on the territory of the Shalyhyne community.

The invaders shelled the Hlukhiv community with mortars.

Russian troops dropped two mines on the territory of the Khotin community and fired two guided aerial bombs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people were wounded in the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, Sumy region, as a result of repeated shelling of a medical facility .

Photo: SES, illustrative