Kuwait Oil Price Up By USD 1.37 To USD 76.08 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 1.37 to USD 76.08 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 74.71 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

The price of the and West Texas Intermediate went up respectively by USD 1.23 and USD 1.04 to settle each at USD 74.88 per barrel and 71.95 pb. (end)

