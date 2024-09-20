Barca Winger Yamal Becomes Second Youngest Champions League Goalscorer Of All Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Monaco, Sep 20 (IANS) FC teenage forward Lamine Yamal became the second youngest player to score in the history after he scored a line goal for in their defeat at Monaco on Thursday night.

The 17 years and 68 days, Spaniard is just four weeks older than the record holder Ansu Fati when he scored his first goal in the competition.

Fati, also a Spain forward, was just 40 days past his 17th birthday when he hit the winner for Barcelona at Inter in the 2019/20 group stage.

Yamal became the fifth under-18 year old to score for Barca in the competition, the others being Bojan Krkic, Pedri and Marc Guiu. The overall top -10 list includes the recognisable names, such as Mateo Kovacic, Cesc Fabregas and Jude Bellingham.

Yamal had already made history before a ball has even been kicked at the Stade Louis II on Thursday, as he became the player with the most games in the Champions League before turning 18.

Ahead of Thursday's game, he was tied with Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham and Warren Zaire-Emery on 10, but now he is an outright leader. Bojan Krkic held the Barca record with nine games in the UCL before turning 18.

On an international level, Lamine became the youngest player ever to play for the Spanish national side and their youngest ever goalscorer. In the summer of 2024, he also became the youngest player ever to appear in the European Championships when he started for Spain against Croatia at the age of 16 years and 338 days.

The winger set more records on his way to victory in the final against England, amongst them becoming the youngest player ever to appear in a major tournament final.