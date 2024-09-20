Gujarat: 6-Yr-Old Girl Found Dead In School Compound

(MENAFN- IANS) Dahod (Gujarat), Sep 20 (IANS) The body of a 6-year-old girl, a Class 1 student, was found in the compound of her school in Gujarat's Dahod district.

The girl, a resident of Pipaliya village in Singvad taluka, had gone to her school named Torani Primary School, as usual, but did not return home after the school was dismissed. The concerned family began searching for her, and late in the evening on Thursday, she was found unconscious at the back of the school. She was immediately rushed to Limkheda Referral Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Preliminary investigations point to foul play, with the possibility of a brutal murder.

In response to the gravity of the situation, Dahod SP and police teams, including the Local Crime Branch, reached the school and began a thorough investigation on Friday. The school principal and teachers have been questioned, and efforts are underway to move the girl's body to Zydus Hospital in Dahod for a forensic panel post-mortem.

Authorities believe more details will emerge after the post-mortem report comes out, shedding light on the exact cause of death and the events leading to this tragic outcome.

In another case, a hotel management student, Iya Das, from Mallick Gunpara in Suri, Birbhum district of West Bengal, had died under mysterious circumstances in Gujarat. Her family is now demanding a high-level investigation to uncover the truth behind her death.

On September 12, the family received a phone call from the private hotel management institute in Gujarat, informing them that their daughter had allegedly committed suicide. Iya enrolled in the institute in February 2024 to pursue a career in hotel management.