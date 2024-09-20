Welcome to the Dark Side of Gotham: The Penguin Arrives Exclusively on OSN+ on 20 September Alongside an Unmissable Line-Up of New Content

(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Sept 17, 2024 – OSN+ is thrilled to announce the exclusive Middle East premiere of The Penguin, the highly anticipated HBO Original limited series, debuting on September 20th, 2024, with weekly releases every Monday starting from September 30th. This eight-episode series, a spin-off from Matt Reeves’ critically acclaimed The Batman, offers a deeper exploration into the complex character of Oz Cobb, better known as ‘The Penguin’.



Set in the aftermath of The Batman, Gotham City is left in chaos following the death of crime lord Carmine Falcone. Oz Cobb, seizing this opportunity, begins his ruthless ascent to claim control over Gotham's underworld. As he battles for dominance, Cobb faces formidable adversaries including Carmine's daughter Sofia Falcone and the rival Maroni crime family led by Salvatore Maroni. The series explores power struggles, intrigue, and unexpected shifting alliances, promising a dark and suspenseful journey through Gotham’s criminal underworld.



Elie Habib, CEO of OSN+ & Anghami said: ‘‘We are thrilled to debut The Penguin on OSN+, marking one of many content launches to come this year as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier, world-class entertainment to audiences across the Middle East. With its intense storytelling and incredible cast, The Penguin is the perfect addition to our growing library of must-watch content, and just a small peek into what’s to come for our subscribers this year.”



The Penguin is one of several pieces of content to land on the platform, after OSN+ secured exclusive rights to all first-run Max Originals and the full Warner Bros. Pictures feature film library for the MENA region earlier this year, bringing in a flood of popular movies, starting with Wonka on 27 September and Dune II later in the year, as well as the epic series Dune: Prophecy which debuts in November.



The streaming platform is also proud to present an impressive line-up of premium series this month, with the latest instalment of the highly popular horror drama FROM landing on the platform from 23 September. Fans of Turkish drama can tune into a new and exclusive series titled Come What May (Hekayat Zawaj) that is set to bring an epic story of betrayal to lovers of Arabic-language drama, while the new series Brilliant Minds, a gripping medical drama starring Zachary Quinto set in a cutting-edge psychiatric hospital, debuts on 24 September to provide a thrilling piece of entertainment.





