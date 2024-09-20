Prime Minister, Senate President Discuss Cooperation In Political, Economic Modernisation
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with Senate President Faisal Fayez over the need for strong cooperation between the government and Parliament, particularly regarding legislation related to the comprehensive modernisation project, led by his majesty King Abdullah.
During the meeting, held at the Prime Ministry, Fayez extended his congratulations to Hassan on the Royal Decree appointing the new government, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
They also highlighted the importance of joint efforts across all institutions to ensure the successful implementation of the comprehensive modernisation at the political, economic, and administrative levels.
