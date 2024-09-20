No Change In Amman-Beirut Flight Traffic - CARC
Date
9/20/2024 2:26:03 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto said on Thursday that there has been no change in air traffic between Amman and Beirut.
Misto also stressed that the commission, amid the ongoing regional situation, continues to“closely monitor and assess developments” and is prepared to take any necessary measures to ensure the safety of civil aviation for all destinations served by Jordanian aircraft, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
MENAFN20092024000028011005ID1108695304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.