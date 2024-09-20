No Change In Amman-Beirut Flight Traffic - CARC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto said on Thursday that there has been no change in air traffic between Amman and Beirut.

Misto also stressed that the commission, amid the ongoing regional situation, continues to“closely monitor and assess developments” and is prepared to take any necessary measures to ensure the safety of civil aviation for all destinations served by Jordanian aircraft, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.