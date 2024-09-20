Ministers Must Work 'Tirelessly' To Fulfil King's Vision, National Objectives, Says Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Wednesday underscored the need for the ministerial team to work relentlessly to achieve all possible objectives without delay.

In his opening address during the Cabinet's first session, Hassan said: "We have a national duty and a significant responsibility. Our goals are clear, and King Abdullah's vision, through the three pillars of modernisation and the Royal Decrees focusing on upcoming priorities, requires us to engage in diligent work immediately."

The prime minister also emphasised that effective governance requires active engagement with citizens, which should be reflected in government programmes, noting that the Cabinet would hold monthly meetings in governorates to better address local needs, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hassan stressed that the government would continue from where the previous one left off, adding: "There is no need to reinvent plans; we are racing against time to make a tangible impact, build citizen trust, and fulfil our duty with sincerity."

The prime minister also outlined the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), focusing on creating productive job opportunities for the youth through expanding productive sectors, enhancing competitiveness, supporting emerging industries, and improving the investment environment to stimulate economic growth.

Hassan also highlighted that public administration reform is a key component of the EMV, saying: "Efficiency, productivity, and exceptional service will be the benchmarks for public sector careers."

He also noted that the government will hold regular meetings with private sector stakeholders involved in shaping the EMV to ensure the continuous development of implementation programmes.

Hassan also commended the election of the 20th Lower House as a sign of progress in His Majesty's vision for political modernisation, which boosts democratic life and unifies efforts to address future challenges.

The prime minister expressed his commitment to openness and dialogue with all national political forces, stressing the importance of institutional communication and cooperation with Parliament and political parties.

He also called for transparency with the media, urging ministers to communicate decisions and policies to counter misinformation and rumours.

Hassan expressed hope that the government will approach its responsibilities with wisdom and determination to serve Jordan and its people effectively.

Also on Wednesday, the Cabinet named Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani as government spokesperson.