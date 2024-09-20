Sandeep Marwah Presents Star Awards 2024 For Excellence In Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ghaziabad, India – In a remarkable celebration of educational excellence, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, presented the prestigious Star Awards 2024 to outstanding educators for their significant contributions to the field of education. The ceremony was held during the Hand in Hand organized by Meena Baluja at Hotel Radisson Blu, Ghaziabad.



Addressing a gathering of educators, Dr. Marwah, a global advocate for creative and experiential education, expressed his admiration for the role teachers play in shaping society.“Teachers plant seeds of knowledge that grow forever,” said Dr. Marwah. He emphasized the evolving role of education in today's world, urging teachers to embrace innovation, creativity, and empathy in their approach to teaching.“Education is no longer just about imparting knowledge. It's about nurturing creativity, instilling values, and preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow,” he added.



The Star Awards 2024 were presented to a select group of educators for their extraordinary contributions to education. These included innovative research, the development of new teaching methodologies, and efforts to bring about positive behavioral changes in students. The awards also recognized outstanding work in curriculum development and creating more inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environments.



The workshop provided a platform for educators to share their experiences and learn from one another, with the focus on fostering collaborative and innovative approaches to teaching. The event highlighted the critical need for continuous professional development in the education sector to keep pace with the rapidly changing needs of students.



In a special moment during the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was also honored for his visionary leadership in establishing AAFT University, one of India's leading institutions for creative and media education. Through his pioneering work at AAFT University, Dr. Marwah has contributed to the transformation of the education landscape in India, particularly in the creative arts, media, and film studies. The university has become a hub for nurturing future talent in these fields, combining traditional academic values with cutting-edge, experiential learning techniques.



Speaking after receiving the honor, Dr. Marwah reiterated his commitment to the advancement of education in India.“The future of any nation is built in classrooms. We must continue to invest in our educators and institutions to ensure that students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed for success in the 21st century,” he remarked.



The Star Awards 2024 were a fitting tribute to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students every day. The event brought together educators from diverse backgrounds, all united in their commitment to fostering a better future through education.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143