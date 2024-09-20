State Grid Yiyuan County Power Supply Company: Free Door-To-Door Diagnosis For The Healthy Development Of The Cold Storage Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZIBO, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The harvest of

Yiyuan golden peaches is at a critical stage, and electricity is vital for their storage and preservation. We sincerely appreciate the skilled staff from the power company for checking the electrical safety and resolving our difficulties as their care and support, so they deserve a big thumbs up!" The gratitude was deeply expressed from the manager of a large temperature-controlled fruit storage facility in Dong'an Village, Dongli Town, Yiyuan County on September 13 to the staff from the State Grid Yiyuan County Power Supply Company (managed by State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company) during their visit.

It is the peak season for the harvest of golden peaches (two varieties renowned as "Early Golden" and "New Century"), making it a bustling time for cold storage businesses. To ensure a stable and reliable power supply for the enterprise, several staff from the State Grid Yiyuan County Power Supply Company provided door-to-door service to it where they engaged with the manager and electricity management staff, conducting thorough safety inspections of power supply lines, transformers, switches etc., leaving no potential hazards overlooked. They also focused on the analysis and judgement of power loads and voltage quality, advising on load control and equipment safety during periods of concentrated electricity consumption. Safe electricity practices and general troubleshooting methods were expounded with great patience, which enhanced the "immunity" of electrical safety of that enterprise.

The State Grid Yiyuan County Power Supply Company has further refined its service engagement mechanism since this autumn by actively visiting over 200 fruit storage enterprises throughout the county with electrical safety inspections and advice. Its staff offered expert guidance on safe and efficient power usage, carrying out electricity tracking services for the fruit sales season. As a qualified "electricity manager", the company will free the enterprises from power supply for autumn production and assist in the revitalization of rural enterprises and the increase of fruit farmers' incomes.

SOURCE State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED