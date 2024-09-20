Floods & Fortitude: Decade Of Kashmir's Resilience Amid Rising Waters
Date
9/20/2024 2:11:50 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) -- \/wp:image -->\n\n\n
By Asma Majid\n\n\n\nSrinagar: In the heart of the city, along the banks of the mighty river Jhelum, stands a modest shack - a silent witness to the ravages of time. Its weathered exterior bears the weight of untold stories, reflecting the enduring spirit that has resisted the devastation of countless years. Beyond its timeworn facade, the humble abode beckons with a quiet allure, an invitation to delve into the tales that lie within its walls.
\n\n\n\nInside this humble abode, Fatima meticulously kneads dough in rhythmic movements, her skilled hands shaping the mounds into perfect spheres. The aroma of freshly baked chapattis wafts through the air, enveloping the rustic kitchen with enticing warmth. Rising from her task, she brushes off the remnants of flour dust from her worn clothes and with a sense of trepidation gripping her heart, she steps closer to the window. Looking outside, she notices the otherwise placid Jhelum River gushing with an awe-inspiring intensity, its waters heaving up in great swells.
\n\n\n\nAs her weary eyes gaze upon the present, a montage of memories floods her mind, vividly replaying the trials her family endured in the aftermath of the fateful floods of 2014. The images flicker before her, as if etched upon her soul, depicting her beloved home submerged in the implacable onslaught of water. She almost feels the weight of devastation pressing against her chest, the echoes of loss and despair reverberating through her very being. Her heart aches anew as she recalls the eyes of her children emboldened with ineffable fear. The scenes shift, revealing the daunting task that lay ahead\u2014a race against time to salvage the fragments of their existence. With every swipe of debris, every weary step taken amidst the chaos, she relives the agonizing past. The arduous reconstruction efforts come alive once more, as Fatima recalls her family pouring their sweat and tears into rebuilding their dwelling, piece by piece.\n\n\n\nAnd now that the Jhelum river levels were rising and inundation of precarious areas had already begun owing to a showery weather, flood seemed imminent. The \u201cghost of threat\u201d had apparently been exorcised.
\n\n\n\nBut Fatima and her like are in no way ready to relive the nightmare. Closing her eyes for a moment to block out the tempestuous roar of the Jhelum, Fatima shares,
\u201cWhile people only perish once, we disintegrate every time that it rains.\u201d\n\n\n\nWiping her tears with the corner of her veil, Fatima extends her tender hand to her husband, Ghulam Rasool, who is seated nearby, supporting him gently as he rises on his crutches. In spite of his disability, Ghulam Rasool, the seller of the delectable masala
tschot
(spicy bread), provides for their family. The unabated barrage of downpours has made venturing outside quite onerous, leaving him soaked and weary, but he perseveres. Also, amidst the family's struggles, Fatima's job as a local sweeper becomes their much-needed safety net.\n\n\n\nUnfazed by the daily struggles, the greatest fear of the family lies in the looming specter of recurrent floods that haunts them every year. With every lash of rain and an imminent threat of flood, the family is painfully reminded of the deep wound inflicted in 2014 by the catastrophic floods that partially washed down their sole abode.
\n\n\n\nNot just Fatima\u2019s family, the entire valley of Kashmir continues to bear the scars of the cataclysmic floods that sent shockwaves throughout the region and still reverberate within it. And to make the matters worse, the frequent water logging due to poor drainage system across the city owing to a spell of torrential downpour leaves people in a pool of distress.
\n\n\n\nAbdul Hamid War of Housing Colony, Bemina is worn to a frazzle after having made several appeals to the people at the helm of affairs, who continue to remain unresponsive towards the plight of the residents.
\n\n\n\n\u201cFor us, inundation and water logging even after a day of rain has become a regular phenomenon. We expected a relief in the event of Srinagar being upgraded to a smart city. But we are a far cry from that\u201d, he cries.
\n\n\n\nAn old folk contorting his face in the corner adds,
\n\n\n\nYi gaiya simart city, yi gai zahmat city!\n\n\n\nThis doesn't resemble a smart city. It\u2019s a nuisance!\n\n\n\nAlthough flash floods and water logging following protracted periods of intense rainfall are typical occurrences in Kashmir. But the problem was made much worse by the disastrous floods of 2014. The Jhelum River, which meanders through the valley, swelled beyond its danger mark, breaching embankments, engulfing all and sundry falling in its way.
This calamitous event in the erstwhile state is considered as one of the worst floods in the past 60 years. According to the data released by NIDM (National Institute of Disaster Management) in their report titled as \u2018Kashmir Floods 2014\u2014Recovery to Resilience,\u2019 the flood affected nearly two million people and claimed over 287 human lives and caused huge damage to property, assets, economy, ecology and both social and physical infrastructure. Overall, 5.5 Lakh population were displaced and over 6.51 lakh hectares of cropped areas were affected. Ten districts were severely affected by the floods and other associated disasters - Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam in the Kashmir Division and Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Reasi districts in the Jammu Division. In addition to this, nearly 1.4 million people lost their household assets and livelihood, with over 66,000 partially and 67,000 houses fully damaged.\n\n\n\nThe report attributed the main causes of flood disasters in the Kashmir valley to increasing global temperature, climate change, population growth, loss of wetlands, deforestation and unrestrained land-use changes. It also recognized the heavy rainfall as the triggering factor of floods but did not undermine the pivotal role played by other factors including the rapid urbanization in the valley, encroachment of water bodies and land adjoining river banks, all of which blocked the natural drainage patterns making the situation worse. This is why the 2014 floods are looked upon as more anthropogenic than natural.
\n\n\n\nIronically, the cataclysmic floods of 2014 did not just blot the very year with a terrible tragedy in the face of a horrendous calamity but have also ushered in an era of flood dangers in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Flood threat post-2014 has become a recurring and concerning phenomenon in the region. The data reveals a clear pattern of frequent flood alerts and incidents in the years that followed. There have been multiple big flood alarms and warnings throughout the years, endangering the residents in Kashmir and Jammu that live near the Jhelum and Tawi rivers.\n\n\n\nIn March 2015, a major flood alert occurred after heavy rainfall persisted for two days. The Jhelum river's water level rose dangerously close, coming within two feet of the danger mark. Another alarming situation arose in June 2015 when the Jhelum river surpassed the danger mark.\n\n\n\nThe following year, in March 2016, another flood alert was issued as both the Jhelum in Kashmir and the Tawi in Jammu flowed above the danger mark.
\n\n\n\nThis pattern continued in April 2017 when the Jhelum river crossed the alarm level, warranting another flood alert.\n\n\n\nIn June 2018, a flood alert was sounded again as both the Jhelum and Tawi rivers overflowed, posing a serious threat to the surrounding areas.
\n\n\n\nSubsequently, in June 2019, incessant rains in the Kashmir Valley caused the Jhelum river's water to breach the flood alarm level, leading to yet another flood alert.\n\n\n\nIn August 2020, the water level in the Sindh river crossed the danger mark, further adding to the flood threat in the region. The situation continued to be concerning in July 2021 when the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather advisory accompanied by a flood warning.\n\n\n\nThe year 2022 witnessed a particularly challenging period as four flood warnings were issued during the months of June, July (causing the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra), August, and even October, which is an unexpected occurrence for this part of India.\n\n\n\nAnother flood threat surfaced in the valley in the months of June and July of 2023, causing a surge of panic.\n\n\n\nAnd now, the month April of this year witnessed the emergence of a flood-like situation sending concern through the roof.\n\n\n\nThe literature review highlights significant flooding events in the valley throughout history, including in 879 AD, 1841, 1893, 1903, 1929, 1948, 1950, 1957, 1959, 1992, 1996, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 (Bhatt et al., 2017). What stands out is the trend since the major flood of 2014, with each subsequent year presenting challenges for flood-prone areas. Ten years down the line, the flood threat looms large. The surge in urbanization and mismanagement of flood plains has exacerbated the vulnerability, leaving the people in constant fear every time rain clouds gather.
\n\n\n\nFamilies like that of Fatima's, who endure the perennial flood threat year after year, find themselves asking a poignant question: What measures has the government taken since the 2014 calamity to mitigate the occurrence of such devastating floods? Despite their unwavering resilience, the community seeks reassurance in the form of palpable efforts to safeguard their homes and lives from the recurrent natural disaster. With each passing monsoon season, the weight of this pressing inquiry deepens, as the memories of loss and displacement from 2014 remain fresh in their minds. As the rains lash down and the river levels rise, their collective plea resonates, praying that effective flood control measures and improved disaster management systems are in place to shield them from the harrowing cycle that continues to shadow their lives.\n\n\n\nMeanwhile the authorities' assurances of having everything under control echo through the valley. Time and again, in the face of imminent danger, they offer words of solace and promise swift action. Yet, as the rain pours and the waters rise, the reality unfolds in stark contrast to their reassurances.\n\n\n\nA recent interaction with the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Kashmir, Naresh Kumar reveals that post 2014 floods, there have been two major initiatives for Flood Management in Kashmir valley. The GOI has approved the Flood Management Project Phase I & II in 2015 and 2022 respectively. FMP- Phase I project of Rs 399.29 Crores was started in the year 2015-16 and completed recently. The carrying capacity was increased from 31000 Cusecs to 40000 Cusecs through selective dredging of River Jhelum in Srinagar & Baramulla reaches. In addition, bottlenecks in Flood Spill Channel were also removed in Shariefabad & Naidkhai areas to revive its capacity.\n\n\n\nGOI has also approved FMP-Phase II (Part A) of the project for Flood Management at a cost of Rs 1623.43 Crores. The project aims to enhance the carrying capacity of the river system from 40000 Cusecs to 60000 Cusecs and is under implementation from 2022-23, expected to be completed in the next three years.\n\n\n\nMoreover, the I&FC Department also claims to have identified seven flood basins as flood sponges to provide storage for surplus waters during events of flooding. These are: Hokersar, Nowgam Jheel, Hygam Jheel, Narkara, Anchar Lake, Wular Lake and the left side of River Jhelum from Sangam to Padshahi Bagh.\n\n\n\nThese are to be notified as flood basins under Section 79 of JK Water Resource Regulatory Act, 2010 by the government followed by enactment of law. The matter is, however, still under active consideration of the government.\n\n\n\nOnce again, as in numerous past occasions, the danger of an impending flood in Srinagar has been averted due to fair weather, arriving just in time to prevent the Jhelum from breaching its banks. However, solely relying on the whims of the weather gods is not a viable strategy. The frequency of flood alerts and warnings over the years underscores the need for increased preparedness, mitigation strategies, and across the board efforts to address the flood risks in the region and protect the lives and property of its residents. It is imperative that strong flood control systems and disaster response strategies be developed in order to reduce the effects of potential future flood catastrophes. Action must transcend mere rhetoric.\n\n\n\nAs the valley seeks a genuine sense of security, the authorities' words so far ring hollow, leaving people yearning for substantive action. Likewise, Fatima and her family, weary yet resilient, hold on to hope that someday the promises of control will be substantiated by tangible and effective measures to protect them from the unforgiving forces of nature.\n","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"KO Web Desk","url":"https:\/\/kashmirobserver\/author\/sajjad-kogmail-com\/"},"articleSection":
MENAFN20092024000215011059ID1108695245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.