How Netanyahu Keeps His Job

After several tumultuous weeks in Israel, mass demonstrations increasingly depict Prime Minister Netanyahu as directly responsible for the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.

Despite mounting internal and international pressure to negotiate a deal with Hamas for the hostages' release, Netanyahu remains steadfast in his opposition to such an agreement.

Reports in the Israeli and international accuse Netanyahu of actively attempting to undermine any potential deal . But despite all that public outcry, Netanyahu's grip on power appears to be as strong as ever.

Hamas' surprise attack on Israel nearly one year ago significantly damaged the popularity of Netanyahu and his governing coalition . The government's inadequate response to the attack, the prolongation of the conflict and the inability to secure the release of all surviving hostages eroded public trust in Netanyahu and his colleagues. Indeed, many anticipated that the government would be dismantled within weeks of the attack.

Yet, notwithstanding the historically low approval ratings of Netanyahu and his government, opposition parties have not been able to capitalize on the situation politically.

On the contrary, despite widespread criticism that the illiberal, religious and ultra-nationalist agenda promoted by Netanyahu and his coalition has severely weakened Israeli social cohesion and played a significant role in Hamas' decision to initiate the attack, the government has renewed its efforts to push it through.

The forces currently shaping Israel's political landscape are not simply a battle between Netanyahu's conservative coalition and a more liberal opposition, nor one between hawks and doves, or pro-war and anti-war constituencies.

As a scholar of Israel's culture, history and politics , I believe it's much more complicated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he's“willing to make a deal” but will not compromise to free the remaining 101 hostages held by Hamas.