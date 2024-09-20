1St Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Guide India To 376; Mahmud Claims Five-Fer

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Veteran off-spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with a fine 113 as India's first innings ended at 376 in 91.2 overs on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai on Friday.

For Bangladesh, pacer Hasan Mahmud took 5-83, and completes back-to-back five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, while Taskin Ahmed took 3-55. Bangladesh began day two by taking the second new ball, while Ashwin, resuming from 102 not out, got India's innings to resume from 339/6 with a thick edge going over slip cordon for four.

Taskin Ahmed struck in his second over of the day by shaping the ball into Ravindra Jadeja taking a faint edge on his tentative poke straight to keeper, and break the 199-run partnership as the left-handed batter missed his century by 14 runs.

Akash Deep threw kitchen sink at the balls towards him to hit four boundaries, before his slog off Taskin took a top-edge and was caught by mid-off for 17. Taskin got his third wicket of the day when Ashwin didn't time his drive well and gave a catch to mid-off to fall for 113 off 133 balls and got a standing ovation from the sparse Chepauk crowd.

Mahmud ended India's first innings in just over an hour of day two by having Jasprit Bumrah edging to third slip to pick five-wicket hauls in consecutive Test matches. The pacer also became the first bowler from Bangladesh to take a five-wicket haul in Test matches in India.

Brief Scores: India 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86; Hasan Mahmud 5-83, Taskin Ahmed 3-55) against Bangladesh