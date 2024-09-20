H20 The Streaming Network Enhances Its Sports Group Bundle By Providing Live Broadcast Capabilities
Date
9/20/2024 1:19:29 AM
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Group channels of H20 The Streaming Network, called the H20 Global Sports Bundle, can now record and broadcast live content much like ESPN and other sports broadcasting entities.
The Sports Group is part of H20 The Streaming Network's 34 dedicated Linear niche-themed channels as a FAST.( Global Free Advertiser-Supported Multi-Channel video programming Distributor).
Current H20 Global Sports Bundle includes the following Channels:
Cornhole Television Network
Cricket Television Network
Dart Television Network
F1 Motorsports Television Network
Global Sports Television Network
Handball Television Network
Martial Arts Television Network
Padel Television Network
Pickleball Television Network
H20 partner Michael Wiles indicated that H20 The Streaming Network is dedicated to sup-porting existing channels by making live broadcasting available, but also by providing Line-ar 24-hour coverage for those dedicated and passionate about their sport, who are not happy with the coverage snippets given to them by the general media.
Cricket, for example, is the second largest audience-watched sport in the world.
Partner Jack Maraffi added: "As an omnichannel provider we have long-term
agreements with Roku, Apple TV+, and Verizon. Our network programming is available to over 200 million people in 194 countries. Our global reach permits various important sports in other parts of the world, but may not have much traction in the US, (like Padel), to re-ceive proper coverage.
For further information:
Contact: [email protected]
The Brooklyn Navy Yard
Building #77
141 Flushing Ave, Suite 1128
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Mobile: 917-330-8266
SOURCE H20 The Streaming Network
